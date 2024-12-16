AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
Dec 16, 2024

Anti-polio drive inaugurated: PM expresses concern over surge in polio cases

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched anti-polio campaign on Sunday by administering polio drops to children under the age of five, underscoring the government’s commitment to completely eliminate poliovirus from the country.

The prime minister during the inauguration expressed growing concern over the surge in polio cases, noting approximately 60 new cases have been reported.

However, he expressed confidence that through the collaborative efforts of both federal and provincial governments, the nation would successfully overcome the challenge.

He thanked the international partners who had supported Pakistan in the fight against polio, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the government of Saudi Arabia.

He specifically thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for his contributions to the anti-polio campaign in both Pakistan and Afghanistan. “I especially thank the government of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, for his very valuable contribution towards eradicating polio not only in Pakistan but also Afghanistan, and of course, I deeply appreciate the efforts of Bill Gates Foundation, WHO and I want to assure you that together we will march forward and will not rest until polio is thrown out for all times to come.”

He said that the drive would ensure no child is left unvaccinated, with over 400,000 polio workers deployed across 143 districts in the country.

He urged parents to actively participate in the campaign and ensure the safety of their children from polio, a disease that remains a significant threat in the region.

He acknowledged the dedication of the polio workers, recognising their bravery and hard work in difficult circumstances. He also appreciated the security forces and law enforcement agencies for providing essential protection to the polio teams, ensuring their safety as they carry out their vital mission.

Earlier, Prime Minister’s focal person for the anti-polio drive Dr Ayesha Raza Farooq, thanked the Prime Minister for his steadfast support and participation. She noted that the Prime Minister’s continuous involvement in the anti-polio efforts served as a testament to his commitment to safeguarding the health of Pakistan’s children.

She assured that the campaign would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure that every child is vaccinated against the disease.

