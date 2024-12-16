AGL 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
AIRLINK 195.12 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (2.78%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.71%)
DCL 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.07%)
DGKC 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.95%)
FCCL 37.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.45%)
FFBL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.67%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HUBC 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
MLCF 49.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.96%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.12%)
OGDC 226.47 Increased By ▲ 3.52 (1.58%)
PAEL 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.08%)
PIBTL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 205.32 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (1.92%)
PRL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PTC 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
SEARL 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.88%)
TELE 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 26.49 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (8.17%)
TRG 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.79%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,539 Increased By 1237 (1.08%)
KSE30 36,276 Increased By 470.1 (1.31%)
Dec 16, 2024
World Print 2024-12-16

ABC News settles $15m defamation suit with Trump

AFP Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

WASHINGTON: ABC News will pay a $15 million settlement payment to resolve a defamation lawsuit brought by President-elect Donald Trump, according to court documents filed Saturday.

The lawsuit stemmed from on-air comments made by top anchor George Stephanopoulos, who said Trump was found “liable for rape” during an interview with US Representative Nancy Mace that aired in March. The terms of the settlement require ABC News to make a $15 million donation to a fund dedicated to “a presidential foundation and museum” for Trump.

The news organization and Stephanopoulos will also issue public apologies saying they “regret statements” made about Trump during the aforementioned interview, and the broadcaster will pay an addition $1 million in attorney fees.

The case was settled one day after Judge Lisette M. Reid requested depositions from both Trump and Stephanopoulos.

