Dec 16, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

PM seeks report

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Vowing harshest punishment for the human traffickers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday sought a detailed report from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi following the capsizing of a boat carrying illegal migrants, including many Pakistanis, near Greece’s southern island of Gavdos.

The incident occurred when a boat, overloaded with illegal migrants, capsized on Friday. So far, 39 men — primarily from Pakistan — have been rescued by cargo ships operating in the area and transferred to the island of Crete. However, the total number of people missing remains unclear.

Sharif emphasised the need for concrete measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. He condemned human trafficking, saying it is a heinous crime that devastates countless lives annually.

He described traffickers as a “cruel mafia” that exploits vulnerable individuals with false promises of a better future.

The prime minister stressed that those responsible for the trafficking network must be identified and punished severely to deter further incidents.

Meanwhile, on PM’s directives, Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, has ordered a nationwide crackdown on human smuggling networks.

Naqvi has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch immediate operations against the human trafficking mafias responsible for the incident. He underscored the urgency of eradicating such networks that have destroyed countless families. The FIA will be working in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies to tackle the growing issue.

