Solidarity with APS Peshawar martyrs: Islamabad schools to remain closed today

ISLAMABAD: To express solidarity with the martyrs of 2014 Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragedy, the government on Sunday announced that all public and private schools, as well as colleges, will remain closed on December 16 in Islamabad.

The notification was issued by Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, stating that all educational institutions in the capital will be shut for the day.

The decision to close schools on December 16, the anniversary of the APS attack, is part of the government’s efforts to honour the memory of the students and staff who were martyred in the horrific assault.

The attack, which took place on December 16, 2014, left over 140 people, mostly children, dead, and remains one of Pakistan’s deadliest terrorist attacks.

The closure serves as a solemn reminder of the nation’s commitment to remembering those lost in the tragedy and standing united against terrorism.

