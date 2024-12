HUB: Two labourers lost their lives on Sunday when a petrol tank exploded during welding near the Bhawani Gujjar area in Hub.

Reports indicate that the explosion occurred while the workers were welding the tank, resulting in their deaths on the spot.

The deceased, identified as Haider and Adnan from Punjab, were shifted to the Civil Hospital Hub. After completing the necessary medico-legal formalities, their bodies were handed over to heirs.