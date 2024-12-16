AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
AIRLINK 194.40 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (2.4%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.93%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.57%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
DFML 41.72 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.99%)
DGKC 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.86%)
FCCL 37.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
FFBL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.69%)
FFL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KOSM 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.76%)
NBP 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.26%)
OGDC 226.52 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (1.6%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.83%)
PPL 205.98 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (2.25%)
PRL 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
SEARL 117.51 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.55%)
TELE 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TOMCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.43%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (8.21%)
TRG 61.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
UNITY 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.68%)
BR100 12,242 Increased By 92.5 (0.76%)
BR30 38,330 Increased By 237.1 (0.62%)
KSE100 115,592 Increased By 1290.6 (1.13%)
KSE30 36,312 Increased By 506.4 (1.41%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-16

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 09:17am

ISLAMABD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that the 18th Constitutional Amendment played a crucial role in enabling provinces to take ownership of their health-related matters, facilitating the development of local solutions that address the specific needs of their communities.

Speaking at ‘Health Awareness and Recognition Seminar’, he said that the devolution of powers has contributed to the establishment of a more inclusive and participatory framework for healthcare governance.

“We must renew our shared commitment to enhancing healthcare in Pakistan. By working together, we can guarantee that our citizens receive the quality care they deserve and foster a society that prioritizes health as a fundamental aspect of its progress,” he added.

PM for ensuring accessible healthcare to all citizens

He recalled his tenure as prime minister, taking concrete steps to strengthen the healthcare sector, focusing on improving primary healthcare services and bridging the gap in access between urban and rural areas.

He said that the government promoted public-private partnerships under his leadership to enhance resource mobilisation and encouraged investments in human resource development to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

“One of the most transformative milestones during that period was the 18th Constitutional Amendment”, he added.

Gilani said that access to healthcare is not just a basic human right but also the foundation for national progress and in countries like Pakistan facing grave health challenges, we must advocate for preventative healthcare.

He commended Tianshi International Pakistan for organising the important event to raise awareness about critical health issues.

“Senate continues to prioritize discussions and oversee policies aimed at strengthening our healthcare system and removing barriers to accessing quality care. Today’s seminar is a testament to our collective resolve to raise health awareness and promote wellbeing”, he added.

He maintained that Pakistan must unite for better healthcare, focusing on rural development and innovation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

healthcare Health Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani health sector provinces 18th Amendment healthcare services 18th Constitutional Amendment primary health care

Comments

200 characters

18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

Meat, bone meal imported from Brazil: customs values revised

FBR directed to provide copies of ADRC orders to applicant

LHC orders FBR to train its officers in adjudication

44pc increase in revenue collection: KP has outclassed other provinces: CM

Pakistan to export medical professionals to KSA

Business community leaders urge SBP to cut interest rate by 5pc

LPG price increased by Rs10 in Karachi

Dec 16 reminds nation to unite against terrorism: President

Nation stands united against terrorism: PM

Read more stories