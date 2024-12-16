18th Amendment has helped improve healthcare in provinces: Gilani

ISLAMABD: Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani said on Sunday that the 18th Constitutional Amendment played a crucial role in enabling provinces to take ownership of their health-related matters, facilitating the development of local solutions that address the specific needs of their communities.

Speaking at ‘Health Awareness and Recognition Seminar’, he said that the devolution of powers has contributed to the establishment of a more inclusive and participatory framework for healthcare governance.

“We must renew our shared commitment to enhancing healthcare in Pakistan. By working together, we can guarantee that our citizens receive the quality care they deserve and foster a society that prioritizes health as a fundamental aspect of its progress,” he added.

PM for ensuring accessible healthcare to all citizens

He recalled his tenure as prime minister, taking concrete steps to strengthen the healthcare sector, focusing on improving primary healthcare services and bridging the gap in access between urban and rural areas.

He said that the government promoted public-private partnerships under his leadership to enhance resource mobilisation and encouraged investments in human resource development to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.

“One of the most transformative milestones during that period was the 18th Constitutional Amendment”, he added.

Gilani said that access to healthcare is not just a basic human right but also the foundation for national progress and in countries like Pakistan facing grave health challenges, we must advocate for preventative healthcare.

He commended Tianshi International Pakistan for organising the important event to raise awareness about critical health issues.

“Senate continues to prioritize discussions and oversee policies aimed at strengthening our healthcare system and removing barriers to accessing quality care. Today’s seminar is a testament to our collective resolve to raise health awareness and promote wellbeing”, he added.

He maintained that Pakistan must unite for better healthcare, focusing on rural development and innovation.

