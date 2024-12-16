AGL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-16

Three dead as jeep falls into ravine in Neelum valley

December 16, 2024

NEELUM: In a devastating road accident, three people were pronounced dead and four other injured when a passenger jeep fell into a ravine in the Neelum valley of AJK.

Sources said the accident occurred at the Kel Margala area of Neelum where jeep slipped from the road due to snowfall.

Two injured were in critical situation after the accident. All deceased and injured were shifted to hospital.

In October, at least two people were killed and three other sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine in Neelum.

According to details, the accident occurred in Jura Sathran area where a jeep fell into a gorge when the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing a man and a woman on the spot and injuring three others.

