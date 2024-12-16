AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Print 2024-12-16

HCSTI delegation visits ICMA’s job fair

Recorder Report Published 16 Dec, 2024 06:08am

HYDERABAD: On the directives of the President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTI) Muhammad Saleem Memon, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, and Secretary General Furqan Ahmed Lodhi, along with a delegation, participated in the Hyderabad Job Fair and Education Expo 2024 organised by the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA).

The event was held at the Government College of Technology, Qasimabad, and aimed to provide educational and professional opportunities for youth. Representatives from public and private organiaations, banks, NGOs, and universities actively participated in the event.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, while expressing his views, said that ICMA’s initiative to organize this job fair is a commendable step, playing a vital role in creating employment and business opportunities for educated youth. Such events not only benefit Hyderabad but also contribute to the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the region. He emphasized that these initiatives foster closer collaboration between small industries and universities, enabling research, technology, and training to drive SME development.

He further appreciated ICMA, especially Hyderabad Campus director Muhammad Hussain Ajmeri, for his tireless efforts in making this outstanding job fair and education expo possible. He assured that HCSTSI would continue to strengthen ties between academia and industry to transform Hyderabad into a modern SME hub.

Chohan highlighted that Hyderabad, being a significant educational and commercial centre of Sindh, urgently needs revolutionary measures in the education sector to equip its youth with modern education and technical skills.

