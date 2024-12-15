AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel to shut embassy in Ireland over ‘extreme anti-Israel policies’

Reuters Published December 15, 2024

Israel said on Sunday it would close its Dublin embassy due to the Irish government’s “extreme anti-Israel policies” including recognition of a Palestinian state and support for international legal action against its war in Gaza.

Israel recalled its ambassador after Ireland’s decision on a Palestinian state in May, and was further angered last week when Dublin backed South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Israel of genocide.

“The decision to close Israel’s embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

“The actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel are rooted in the delegitimization and demonization of the Jewish state, along with double standards. Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel,” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in the statement.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the decision was deeply regrettable and his nation would always stand up for human rights and international law.

“I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law,” he said in a post on X.

“Ireland wants a two state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security.”

Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said the two countries would maintain diplomatic relations and there were no plans to close Ireland’s embassy in Israel.

Martin said in March that while it was for the ICJ, also known as the World Court, to decide whether genocide is being committed, he wanted to be clear that Palestinian militant group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing assault in its stronghold Gaza “represents the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale.”

The statement from Israel’s foreign ministry also announced the establishment of an Israeli embassy in Moldova.

Israel Ireland Israel Gaza war Embassy

Comments

200 characters

Israel to shut embassy in Ireland over ‘extreme anti-Israel policies’

Greece boat tragedy: FO says Crisis Management Unit operational to facilitate Pakistanis

Non-compliant sugar mills face stern FBR action

CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

PM Shehbaz launches year’s final anti-polio campaign

Schools in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore to remain closed on Dec 16

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Ukraine destroys 56 Russian drones in overnight strike, air force says

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

Read more stories