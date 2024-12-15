AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

AFP Published 15 Dec, 2024 06:02pm

GAZA STRIP: Gaza’s civil defence agency reported Sunday that overnight Israeli strikes across the Palestinian territory killed at least 18 people, including four displaced individuals who had sought refuge in a tent.

Agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that rescuers worked through the night, recovering the bodies of 18 people, while dozens more were injured in the “ongoing aggression and Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment” across Gaza.

Bassal reported that the dead included four people killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in central Gaza City.

Another four were killed, and eight injured, when an Israeli missile struck a tent sheltering dozens of displaced people in Deir el-Balah city, in central Gaza.

At least 18 killed in Israeli Gaza strikes: Palestinian medics

AFP photographs showed heart-wrenching scenes as relatives retrieved the bodies of their loved ones from a hospital in Gaza City, while others lay covered in blankets within the facility’s ward.

On Saturday, Bassal said that Deir el-Balah’s mayor, Diab al-Jaro, was killed in a similar strike.

The Israeli military later claimed responsiblity for that strike, accusing Jaro of being “an operative in Hamas’s military wing”.

The war has displaced the vast majority of Gaza’s 2.4 million population, with many forced to flee multiple times.

The Israeli military has been conducting a sweeping operation in northern Gaza for several weeks, stating that its objective is to prevent the regrouping of Hamas fighters.

Gaza’s civil defence agency reports that the operation has resulted in hundreds of deaths, while the Israeli military claims it has eliminated dozens of fighters.

Medics in Gaza report severe shortages of medicines in hospitals amid the ongoing military assault.

The fighting has also resulted in casualties among healthcare workers, further straining the healthcare system.

“We are suffering from a shortage of medical staff as a result of the targeting and the martyrdom of a large number of doctors and nurses,” said Husam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, in a statement to journalists.

Abu Safiya added that Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling have continued to target the hospital and its surrounding areas, exacerbating the crisis and endangering both patients and medical crew.

The Israeli military has denied targeting the hospital directly.

Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli forces Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza war Israel Gaza war Gaza ceasfire Gaza rescuers

Comments

200 characters

Gaza rescuers say 18 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

Non-compliant sugar mills face stern FBR action

CDWP approves 15 uplift projects worth Rs422.704 billion

Schools in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore to remain closed on Dec 16

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Ukraine destroys 56 Russian drones in overnight strike, air force says

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

Read more stories