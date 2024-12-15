AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England dismissed with a 204-run deficit after NZ make 347 in Hamilton

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2024 10:32am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Will O’Rourke and Matt Henry tore the heart out of the England batting order and spinner Mitchell Santner chipped in to help mop up the tail as New Zealand dismissed England for 143 at tea on the second day of the third Test in Hamilton on Sunday.

England, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, trail by 204 having dismissed the Black Caps for 347 after an hour’s play on a hot day at Seddon Park.

Henry (4-48) removed the England openers in the fifth over of the innings, taking a brilliant low catch to remove Zak Crawley for 21 before trapping Ben Duckett plumb in front for 11 four balls later. O’Rourke (3-33) stepped up after lunch with two wickets in two balls, having Jacob Bethell caught at point for 12 before danger man Harry Brook chopped on for a golden duck.

Pope saw off the hat-trick ball but Joe Root had no such luck when an O’Rourke delivery reared up into his face and the batsman cut it to Will Young at gully to depart for 32 with England having lost three wickets for five runs.

Pope and Ben Stokes put on 52 for the sixth wicket to rescue England from 82-5 but spinner Santner came on for the first time and had the England wicketkeeper caught in the slips for 24 with his fifth delivery.

New Zealand ponder Mitch Santner recall for Southee farewell in third England Test

The left-armer also sent back the England captain lbw for 27 in his next over before he and Henry tag-teamed to remove Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts cheaply as the England tail folded.

Santner and O’Rourke had earlier added 32 runs to New Zealand’s overnight tally before Matthew Potts (4-90) ended their last-wicket stand on 44 by bowling the spinner for 76.

England Joe Root Ben Stokes England and Wales Cricket Board Matt Henry Mitchell Santner England vs New Zealand test Gus Atkinson O’Rourke Seddon Park

Comments

200 characters

England dismissed with a 204-run deficit after NZ make 347 in Hamilton

Greece boat crash: FO says Crisis Management Unit operational to facilitate Pakistanis

South Korea’s acting president moves to reassure allies, calm markets after impeachment

Tax evaders: Over 150 FBR-filed FIRs will be withdrawn on SC order

Central Asia: Pakistan trade corridors emerge as regional priority: Aleem

$330m loan agreement inked with ADB for ISPDP additional financing

US officials say most Northeast drone sightings are actually manned aircraft

Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso

Britain joins trans-Pacific pact in biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Transformation plan: FBR to enforce ‘Faceless Customs Assessment’ system

PTI seeks ‘unconditional’ talks

Read more stories