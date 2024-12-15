AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Sports

Forest are rivals in top-four race, says Villa’s Emery

Reuters Published 15 Dec, 2024 10:22am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Few would have seen Nottingham Forest as top-four contenders at the start of the season but after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday Villa manager Unai Emery views them as genuine rivals in the race for the Champions League spots.

Anthony Elanga’s late winner at the City Ground moved Forest up to fourth in the Premier League on 28 points, three points ahead of Villa in sixth, and only two points behind Arsenal in third.

“We are in the process and we have to understand it … we were on 25 points with Nottingham Forest.

PSG coach Enrique having ‘best season of my career’

They’re our rival now,“ Emery told reporters. “Of course, being under pressure is more difficult, and this is the process we have to try to learn, and experiences we have to try to take … we lost a very good opportunity today. Try to be more consistent in the table.”

Villa, who finished fourth last season under Emery, next host defending champions Manchester City on Dec. 21 while Forest visit Brentford the same day.

Champions League Manchester City Aston Villa Nottingham Forest Unai Emery

