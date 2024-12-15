KP govt decides taking concrete steps for success of polio drive

PESHAWAR: The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided concrete steps for the success of the anti-polio vaccination campaigns to eradicate the crippling disease.

In this connection, the Provincial Anti-Polio Taskforce, which is headed by the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhery, has taken various steps to address shortcomings in drives in this regard.

The taskforce has decided to implement strict actions to address fake finger marking by polio staff and non-compliance by government employees refusing polio vaccination for their children.

Chairing the meeting, the chief secretary has directed the relevant authorities to register criminal cases against individuals involved in fake finger marking and enforce disciplinary measures under applicable rules and regulations.

He also directed administrative secretaries and authorised officials to identify non-compliant government employees, withdraw their benefits, and subject them to directly observed vaccination to ensure compliance.

The taskforce has also outlined comprehensive strategies to enhance vaccination efforts in polio-affected areas. These include engaging local communities and establishing vaccination points at transit locations, community Hujras, primary health centres, hospitals, and other facilities, in addition to door-to-door campaigns.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the importance of meticulous monitoring and directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to conduct field visits to oversee campaign activities.

Daily schedules must be adhered to, and the Provincial Monitoring and Reporting Unit (PMRU) will track progress to ensure punctual implementation. Outstanding performers during the campaign will be recognized with appreciation letters, while underperforming officials will be required to provide justifications.

The Information and Public Relations Department was tasked with running an extensive awareness campaign on polio vaccination points to encourage direct public participation in polio vaccination efforts.

Addressing the meeting, which was also attended by the Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhery reiterated the provincial government’s strong commitment to eradicating polio.

He emphasized the need for collective responsibility from all segments of society to achieve this critical public health goal.

The National Polio Eradication Campaign, set to begin on December 16, aims to immunize 6.55 million children across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the seven-day drive.

