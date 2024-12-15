Incidents of vehicle lifting, street crimes increase in capital city

ISLAMABAD: The capital city recorded an increase in incidents of car lifting and street crimes during the last week as compared to previous weeks as over 42 carjacking and over 36 cases of various kinds of thefts were reported to its various police stations.

According to the data gathered by Business Recorder, 36 cases of various kinds of thefts include 22 cases of robberies and 14 cases of street crime. In the same period, five cases of murder were also registered at different police stations. The 46 cases of carjacking included 44 two-wheelers and two cars.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Industrial Area, Noon, Sabzi Mandi, Sumbal, Karachi Company and Khanna police stations.

During the period under review, carjackers stole six motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station; five motorbikes were stolen from the jurisdiction of Koral police station, four bikes from the limits of Noon police station, and another three bikes from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station.

Furthermore, one case of robbery and street crime as well as five cases of auto theft were reported to Koral police station, one case of street crime and murder and three cases of auto theft were reported to Khanna police station as well as three cases of robberies, one case each of street crime, auto theft and murder were registered at Sumbal police station.

Similarly, three cases of auto theft, one case each of robbery and street crime were reported to Karachi Company police station. Three cases of robbery and one case of murder were reported to Margalla police station and one case each of robbery and street as well as three cases of auto theft were registered at Secretariat police station.

