Imad and Amir announce retirement from international cricket

Muhammad Saleem Published 15 Dec, 2024 02:50am

LAHORE: All-rounder Imad Wasim and left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir have announced their retirements from international cricket.

Both players last featured for Pakistan in this year’s ICC T20 World Cup held in the USA and West Indies.

The 35-year-old Imad made his international debut in May 2015 at home against Zimbabwe and went on to represent Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is. He took 117 wickets and scored 1,540 runs across the 130 games in his international career.

Amir, the 32-year-old from Gujjar Khan, featured in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 62 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in June 2009. Amir took 271 international wickets and had scored 1,179 runs across the three formats.

Amir and Imad have been key members of the Pakistan men’s cricket team over the years and they also represented Pakistan U19 team as part of their development early in their respective careers. Amir was part of the 2009 ICC T20 World Cup winning squad, while along with Imad; both were integral part of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winning squad.

Imad Wasim said, “It has been a great journey representing my country and the fulfillment of a huge dream. I would like to thank the fans for supporting me and the team throughout these years. I would also like to thank the PCB for all their support at each step and I wish great success to the national team and look forward to supporting Pakistan cricket from the other side of the ground.”

Mohammad Amir said, “It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights. I would like to thank the PCB for always extending the much-needed support over the years and I look forward to watching the team excel. I would also like to thank Pakistan fans for always supporting me thorough out my career.”

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmad Syed said, “On behalf of the PCB, I extend sincere gratitude to Amir and Imad for their services to Pakistan cricket and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

