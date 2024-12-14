AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 189.85 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.22%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.93%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.77%)
DCL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
DFML 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
DGKC 105.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.43%)
FCCL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.25%)
FFBL 93.41 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.89%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.97%)
KEL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.33%)
MLCF 48.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.39%)
NBP 72.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-3.35%)
OGDC 222.95 Increased By ▲ 9.54 (4.47%)
PAEL 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.91%)
PIBTL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.62%)
PPL 201.45 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.76%)
PRL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.17%)
PTC 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.28%)
SEARL 116.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.12%)
TELE 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.53%)
TOMCL 36.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.36%)
TPLP 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.93%)
TREET 24.49 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (9.87%)
TRG 61.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.76%)
UNITY 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.72%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says it struck Russian oil terminal

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2024 05:24pm
File Photo
File Photo

KYIV: Ukraine said on Saturday it had attacked an oil terminal in Russia’s western Oryol region overnight, sparking a fire.

The governor of Oryol said on Telegram that fuel had caught fire at “a facility” in the region after a “massive drone attack”.

The Ukraine military’s General Staff said Kyiv’s forces had attacked a major oil depot in Stalnoy Kon, about 165 kilometres (100 miles) into Russian territory.

“It’s one of the largest oil terminals in the suburbs of the city of Oryol” and is part of a “military industrial complex” that supplies the Russian army, the General Staff said.

Russian media showed images, purportedly of the attack, showing clouds of smoke billowing up into the night sky from a fire.

EU’s Kallas wants Russian assets to directly aid Ukraine

Oryol regional governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram on Saturday that Russian anti-air defences had shot down Ukrainian drones during the attack and the fire had been brought under control at 5:00 am (0200 GMT) although it had not yet been extinguished.

He said there had been no casualties.

The governor said that air defences had downed 11 drones over the region.

In Russia’s Belgorod region, which also borders Ukraine, a drone attack killed a nine-year-old boy and wounded his mother and baby sister, said the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He posted photos of the family’s home with a huge hole in the facade and the roof partially torn off.

Ukraine regularly attacks military and energy infrastructure in Russia, sometimes deep into its neighbour’s territory, in response to Russian attacks on its own infrastructure.

Kyiv’s General Staff said Russia had attacked overnight with 132 drones, claiming 130 of them were downed or failed to reach targets.

Russia’s military said Saturday that it had downed 60 drones overnight.

Ukraine Russian oil Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war oil terminal

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine says it struck Russian oil terminal

Special Economic Zones: Entities asked to address issues facing investors

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Ministry refutes report World Bank cancelled Pakistan loan

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

South Korea’s President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

Info Minister, Communications’ Head of Turkish Presidency discuss strengthening media cooperation

Turkiye to reopen embassy in Syria as diplomats gather for talks

Mohammad Amir announces retirement from international cricket again

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Canada says it will respond robustly if US imposes tariffs

Read more stories