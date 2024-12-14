Ukraine says it struck Russian oil terminal

KYIV: Ukraine said on Saturday it had attacked an oil terminal in Russia’s western Oryol region overnight, sparking a fire.

The governor of Oryol said on Telegram that fuel had caught fire at “a facility” in the region after a “massive drone attack”.

The Ukraine military’s General Staff said Kyiv’s forces had attacked a major oil depot in Stalnoy Kon, about 165 kilometres (100 miles) into Russian territory.

“It’s one of the largest oil terminals in the suburbs of the city of Oryol” and is part of a “military industrial complex” that supplies the Russian army, the General Staff said.

Russian media showed images, purportedly of the attack, showing clouds of smoke billowing up into the night sky from a fire.

EU’s Kallas wants Russian assets to directly aid Ukraine

Oryol regional governor Andrey Klychkov said on Telegram on Saturday that Russian anti-air defences had shot down Ukrainian drones during the attack and the fire had been brought under control at 5:00 am (0200 GMT) although it had not yet been extinguished.

He said there had been no casualties.

The governor said that air defences had downed 11 drones over the region.

In Russia’s Belgorod region, which also borders Ukraine, a drone attack killed a nine-year-old boy and wounded his mother and baby sister, said the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He posted photos of the family’s home with a huge hole in the facade and the roof partially torn off.

Ukraine regularly attacks military and energy infrastructure in Russia, sometimes deep into its neighbour’s territory, in response to Russian attacks on its own infrastructure.

Kyiv’s General Staff said Russia had attacked overnight with 132 drones, claiming 130 of them were downed or failed to reach targets.

Russia’s military said Saturday that it had downed 60 drones overnight.