Iran will not impede IAEA access, head of its atomic organisation says

Iran will not impede U.N. nuclear watchdog’s access and inspection of its sites, the head of the country’s Atomic Energy Organization said on Saturday.

According to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) earlier this week, Iran has agreed to tougher monitoring by the agency at its Fordow site after it greatly accelerated uranium enrichment to close to weapons grade there.

Last week, the IAEA reported that Iran had multiplied the pace of its enrichment to up to 60% purity, close to the 90% of weapons grade, at Fordow.

Iran plans to ‘significantly increase’ enriched uranium production: IAEA

“We have not created and will not create any obstacles for the agency’s inspections and access,” Atomic Energy Organization head Mohammad Eslami was quoted as saying by Iranian media.

“We operate within the framework of safeguards, and the agency also acts according to regulations—no more, no less,” he added.