MPS on Monday

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the SBP will meet on Monday (Dec 16) 2024 to decide the monetary policy.
Later on, the SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) the same day.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Dec 13
|
278.15
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Dec 13
|
277.95
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Dec 13
|
152.89
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Dec 13
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Dec 13
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Dec 13
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Dec 12
|
6,051.25
|
Nasdaq / Dec 12
|
19,902.84
|
Dow Jones / Dec 12
|
44,914.12
|
India Sensex / Dec 13
|
81,383.94
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Dec 13
|
39,468.16
|
Hang Seng / Dec 13
|
20,056.01
|
FTSE 100 / Dec 13
|
8,323.68
|
Germany DAX 30 / Dec 13
|
20,507.55
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Dec 12
|
17,585
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Dec 12
|
243,659.90
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Dec 13
|
70.10
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Dec 13
|
2,685.25
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Dec 13
|
69.62
|
Petrol/Litre / Dec 14
|
252.10
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Dec 14
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
8.07
▲ 1.00 (14.14%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Dec 14
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.69
▲ 1.00 (13.00%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Dec 14
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
15.14
▲ 1.38 (10.03%)
|
United Brands / Dec 14
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
24.84
▲ 2.26 (10.01%)
|
Arpak Int. / Dec 14
Arpak International Investments Ltd.(ARPAK)
|
76.32
▲ 6.94 (10.00%)
|
Biafo Ind. / Dec 14
Biafo Industries Limited(BIFO)
|
190.43
▲ 17.31 (10.00%)
|
Data Agro / Dec 14
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
104.61
▲ 9.51 (10.00%)
|
Fecto Cement / Dec 14
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
120.47
▲ 10.95 (10.00%)
|
Honda Atlas Cars / Dec 14
Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited(HCAR)
|
336.11
▲ 30.56 (10.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Capital Equities / Dec 14
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
5
▼ -0.76 (-13.19%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Dec 14
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
32.99
▼ -3.66 (-9.99%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Dec 14
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
39.60
▼ -4.37 (-9.94%)
|
Mughal Energy / Dec 14
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
21
▼ -1.65 (-7.28%)
|
Askari Bank / Dec 14
Askari Bank Limited(AKBL)
|
37.56
▼ -2.93 (-7.24%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Dec 14
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.25
▼ -0.24 (-6.88%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Dec 14
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
6.45
▼ -0.45 (-6.52%)
|
Haseeb Waqas / Dec 14
Haseeb Waqas Sugar Mills Limited(HWQS)
|
12.01
▼ -0.83 (-6.46%)
|
K.S.B.Pumps / Dec 14
KSB Pumps Company Limited(KSBP)
|
151
▼ -9.98 (-6.20%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Dec 14
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
232,925,553
▼ -0.01
|
Cnergyico PK / Dec 14
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
80,186,381
▼ -0.14
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Dec 14
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
75,005,438
▲ 0.61
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Dec 14
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
59,689,845
▲ 0.06
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Dec 14
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
49,273,861
▼ -0.03
|
Treet Corp / Dec 14
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
47,769,775
▲ 2.23
|
Lotte Chemical / Dec 14
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
45,989,291
▼ -1.12
|
Sui South Gas / Dec 14
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
38,442,527
▼ -1.06
|
Power Cement / Dec 14
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
37,680,570
▲ 0.57
