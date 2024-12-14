Sufficient fertiliser stock available

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Cabinet Committee has observed on Friday that there are sufficient and stable stocks of fertiliser in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Fertiliser Pricing Stability.

The meeting was held to review the market dynamics and ensure stability in fertiliser prices.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, secretaries of petroleum, industries, and commerce, as well as, heads of major gas companies.

During the session, the committee reviewed the availability and pricing of fertilisers in the market.

It was noted that sufficient stocks are available, and prices remain stable. Additionally, committee examined the availability of gas for fertiliser industry and found it satisfactory.

Dar directed uninterrupted gas supply to the fertiliser industry throughout the Rabi season and to ensure stable production and stocks of fertilisers.

