AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-14

‘Friday of victory’: Mass rallies across Syria celebrate end of Assad

AFP Published 14 Dec, 2024 07:26am

DAMASCUS: Thousands of jubilant people rallied in cities across Syria, including at a landmark mosque in the capital Damascus, to celebrate during the first Friday prayers since the ouster of president Bashar al-Assad.

More than half a century of brutal rule by the Assad clan came to a sudden end on Sunday, after a lightning rebel offensive swept across the country and took the capital.

Assad fled Syria, closing an era in which suspected dissidents were jailed or killed, and capping nearly 14 years of war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, head of the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which spearheaded the offensive, called on Syrians “to go to the streets to express their joy” on Friday to mark “the victory of the blessed revolution”.

During the early days of Syria’s uprising in 2011, pro-democracy protesters used to give their Friday gatherings a different name every week. The latest rally was called the “Friday of victory”.

Interim prime minister Mohammed al-Bashir addressed a large congregation at Damascus’s landmark Umayyad Mosque.

Thousands flocked to the mosque, some raising the three-star Syrian independence flag which none dared wave in the capital during Assad’s iron-fisted rule.

Exhilarated crowds chanted “the Syrian people is one!”

“I still feel like I’m dreaming,” said 52-year-old Khalil Rimo.

“I still can’t believe that I’m standing next to the Umayyad Mosque... and there are no government thugs” asking for ID, Rimo said.

“We are gathering because we’re happy Syria has been freed, we’re happy to have been liberated from the prison in which we lived,” said Nour Thi al-Ghina, 38.

Thousands of people also gathered in the squares and streets in other Syrian cities, including Homs, Hama and Idlib.

Syria Damascus Bashar al-Assad Syrians Syrian rebels Hayat Tahrir al Sham

Comments

200 characters

‘Friday of victory’: Mass rallies across Syria celebrate end of Assad

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories