AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
10th edition of HBL-PSL: Foreign players’ registration process opens

Muhammad Saleem Published December 14, 2024 Updated December 14, 2024 08:16am

LAHORE: The registration window for foreign players to register themselves for the 10th edition of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) along with the trade window is now open.

The category renewals of the players will be announced on Tuesday (December 17). The relegation process and retention of players will be carried out during the ongoing month.

The HBL-PSL Players’ Draft is scheduled to take place on 11th January, 2025. The venue and time for the draft will be announced in due course.

HBL-PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of the registration process for foreign players as well as the trade window. This marks an exciting beginning to preparations for the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League.”

Salman said, “The HBL PSL is a home-grown brand which we are all proud of. Since its inception in 2016, together with our franchise owners, commercial partners and stakeholders, we have embarked on a long and successful journey.

The quality and competitiveness of cricket played is second to none and we will strive to meet expectations of our loyal fans. The landmark 10th season promises to bring more excitement for all and the HBL-PSL team are committed to working tirelessly to provide fans unmatched experiences.”

Since 2016, Islamabad United have become champions of the HBL-PSL thrice, which include the opening (2016), third (2018) and last edition (2024) of the league.

Lahore Qalandars have won twice in 2022 and 2023, Peshawar Zalmi remained champions of the 2017 edition. Quetta Gladiators won the 2019 edition, while Karachi Kings clinched their maiden title in 2020. Multan Sultans emerged as the winners in 2021.

