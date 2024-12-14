Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named Aqib Javed as interim red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team following the resignation of red-ball head-coach Jason Gillespie.

Aqib’s first assignment as red-ball head-coach will be the two-match Test series against South Africa during the ongoing all-format tour. The first Test is scheduled at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from December 26 to 30. The second Test will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town from January 3 to 7.

The Pakistan men’s side are currently in South Africa featuring in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

In April, Kirsten was appointed to lead the white-ball format, while Gillespie took charge as the Green Team’s red-ball head coach. However, Kirsten resigned from the position in October, following which Gillespie had assumed his role as well.

Sources claimed that Gary Kirsten was neither consulted nor given any role in the selection of the Pakistan squad for Australia and Zimbabwe tours. Gary’s resignation as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach just seven months into his job raises many questions.

It may be noted that Gillespie had publicly expressed his concerns over being limited to a “match-day strategist” during Pakistan’s Test series against England.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024