PRGMEA recognises issue of Scope 3 gas emissions

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has recognized the urgency of Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas discharges occurring throughout the textile value chain, by initiating the formation of a compliance committee at the National Compliance Centre (NCC) in Islamabad.

This initiative aims to realign governance, planning, and spending at every level starting from government policy and cascading down to the daily decisions of individuals and businesses.

PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Dr. Ayyazuddin, addressing a meeting held here on Wednesday, observed that the issue of Scope 3 gas emissions needs more than a policy intervention, as it is a call for a cultural shift. “The Scope 3 emission is the often-overlooked segment of the carbon footprint, especially in Pakistan’s informal sectors, which often operate without NTNs, social benefits, or environmental mapping, now fall squarely within the global monitoring, as the lack of preparedness in these sectors threatens the viability of our exports and the livelihoods of millions.

For Pakistan, the Scope 3 emissions are not just an environmental challenge but a lens through which we must rethink governance, industry, and daily life.

The road ahead requires to aligning national policies with global sustainability standards and investing in digital tools for traceability and transparency, besides building partnerships to drive compliance across sectors with sustainability into the national consciousness.

By taking these steps, Pakistan can move from being a reactive participant in the global sustainability movement to a proactive leader. The journey begins now, with every individual, organization, and institution playing their part.

In governance parliamentarians, judiciary, and civil servants must embrace sustainability as the cornerstone of decision-making while in education the curriculum must embed the principles of the circular economy and in Business the entrepreneurs must integrate traceability and transparency into their operations, with a focus on reducing Scope 3 emissions.

