AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

PRGMEA recognises issue of Scope 3 gas emissions

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has recognized the urgency of Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas discharges occurring throughout the textile value chain, by initiating the formation of a compliance committee at the National Compliance Centre (NCC) in Islamabad.

This initiative aims to realign governance, planning, and spending at every level starting from government policy and cascading down to the daily decisions of individuals and businesses.

PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Dr. Ayyazuddin, addressing a meeting held here on Wednesday, observed that the issue of Scope 3 gas emissions needs more than a policy intervention, as it is a call for a cultural shift. “The Scope 3 emission is the often-overlooked segment of the carbon footprint, especially in Pakistan’s informal sectors, which often operate without NTNs, social benefits, or environmental mapping, now fall squarely within the global monitoring, as the lack of preparedness in these sectors threatens the viability of our exports and the livelihoods of millions.

For Pakistan, the Scope 3 emissions are not just an environmental challenge but a lens through which we must rethink governance, industry, and daily life.

The road ahead requires to aligning national policies with global sustainability standards and investing in digital tools for traceability and transparency, besides building partnerships to drive compliance across sectors with sustainability into the national consciousness.

By taking these steps, Pakistan can move from being a reactive participant in the global sustainability movement to a proactive leader. The journey begins now, with every individual, organization, and institution playing their part.

In governance parliamentarians, judiciary, and civil servants must embrace sustainability as the cornerstone of decision-making while in education the curriculum must embed the principles of the circular economy and in Business the entrepreneurs must integrate traceability and transparency into their operations, with a focus on reducing Scope 3 emissions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

NCC textile sector PRGMEA Dr. Ayyazuddin

Comments

200 characters

PRGMEA recognises issue of Scope 3 gas emissions

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories