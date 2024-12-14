AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

Electricity bills: LCCI for withdrawing fixed charges, reducing taxes

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has demanded of the government to withdraw fixed charges and reduce the number of taxes in electricity bills saying that these are a heavy financial burden on the business community.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry while expressing their concerns and said that these additional costs are exacerbating the challenges faced by businesses already struggling with rising operational expenses.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the cumulative impact of escalating electricity costs, along with fixed charges and taxes, is making it difficult for businesses to stay competitive. They said that these charges are particularly damaging to the manufacturing and export sectors, which are already under pressure in the global market. The additional financial strain on these industries threatens to reduce production capacity, impact employment and hinder overall economic growth.

They added that the business community is already facing multiple challenges, including rising inflation. The imposition of fixed charges and increased taxes on electricity bills only adds to the financial burdens businesses are enduring. The government must urgently intervene to remove fixed charges and reduce the number of taxes on electricity tariffs to ease the strain on businesses.

The LCCI office-bearers specifically noted that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, are bearing the brunt of these rising energy costs. As a result, many businesses are struggling to maintain operations and some are even being forced to reduce their workforce or scale down production. This is negatively affecting job creation and economic output across the country.

They urged the government to reassess the current electricity pricing structure and implement reforms to make it more business-friendly. They demanded elimination of fixed charges, simplification of the energy pricing system and reduce taxes on electricity bills to support businesses in recovering from the adverse effects of the pandemic. “If these burdensome charges are not addressed, we risk further damage to industrial production, which will have a cascading effect on other sectors of the economy. The government must take decisive action to ensure that businesses can operate competitively and create more job opportunities, which are essential for Pakistan’s economic growth,” they added.

The LCCI leadership said that the rising electricity costs are driving up the prices of goods and services, which ultimately diminishes consumers’ purchasing power besides badly affecting the exports. This cycle of inflation can stifle economic growth and negatively affect the standard of living for the general public.

The LCCI office-bearers called for a long-term energy strategy that includes a focus on renewable energy and energy efficiency. They urged the government to invest in alternative energy sources and energy-saving technologies to reduce electricity costs in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI business community electricity bills Mian Abuzar Shad Shahid Nazir Chaudhry

Comments

200 characters

Electricity bills: LCCI for withdrawing fixed charges, reducing taxes

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories