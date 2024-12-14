AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

PAA chairman receives AFAA Award

Press Release Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman of the Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) and Synergy Group, received the prestigious Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) Award for Outstanding Advertising at a special ceremony from the President of the AFAA and Senator Sarmad Ali.

This landmark achievement establishes Synergy Group as the first agency in Pakistan to earn this esteemed recognition, setting a new benchmark for the nation’s advertising industry.

