AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.25%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
DCL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
DFML 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
DGKC 106.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-2.37%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.68 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.19%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
HUBC 122.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KOSM 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.45%)
MLCF 48.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.66%)
NBP 72.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-3.43%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
PIBTL 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.73%)
PPL 204.00 Increased By ▲ 4.07 (2.04%)
PRL 33.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.62%)
PTC 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.95%)
SEARL 116.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.13%)
TELE 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TOMCL 36.60 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.33%)
TPLP 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.14%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
UNITY 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,150 Decreased By -15.1 (-0.12%)
BR30 38,093 Increased By 312.6 (0.83%)
KSE100 114,302 Increased By 121.3 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,805 Increased By 104.1 (0.29%)
Dec 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-14

Trade leader says concerned at internet slowdown

Recorder Report Published 14 Dec, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance and Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board Mian Zahid Hussain, said that the slow internet is badly affecting the economy.

Businesses are bearing the brunt of the slow internet, underscoring the urgent need for a solution, he said.

He asked for government’s intervention to resolve issue, saying it is not just a suggestion, it’s a necessity. The impact on businesses and foreign exchange earnings demands immediate action.

He said that Pakistan has become one of the countries with the slowest internet.

According to a report by a global organisation, Pakistan’s internet speed ranks dismally at 100th out of 111 countries for mobile internet speed and 141st out of 155 countries for broadband speed, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Zahid said it is a matter of great concern that the country’s internet speed is slower than Palestine, Lebanon, Libya, Iraq, Ghana, and Bhutan. This slowness is putting billions of rupees of investment and millions of jobs at stake.

Hen noted that while the government is making announcements to increase IT exports to five billion dollars, the internet is constantly slowing down and shutting down frequently, which is affecting millions of users and those working and earning online.

He noted that this sector would only disappear if the slow internet speed and disruption does not end.

He said that many Pakistani companies are winding up their businesses and moving to the United Arab Emirates, where they can easily access the world’s fastest internet.

Many foreign companies are avoiding doing business with Pakistani companies, hitting the expected growth in this promising sector.

The average mobile internet speed in the UAE is 542 megabits per second (Mbps), and the average broadband speed is more than 358 Mbps. In comparison, the average mobile internet speed in Pakistan is 20 Mbps, and the average broadband speed is less than 16 Mbps, which is regrettable.

Mian Zahid said that according to relevant experts, an hour of internet shutdown causes a loss of one million dollars to the export industry. Companies must take other measures to deal with these problems, such as increasing business costs while reducing competitiveness.

On the other hand, he said freelancers are also very worried, and e-commerce has been devastated because they face difficulties accessing social media apps and sending messages on WhatsApp.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Trade FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain internet speed

Comments

200 characters

Trade leader says concerned at internet slowdown

Chinese investors ink five MoUs in Karachi

Govt envisages increasing IT sector exports to $4.2bn

New corridors being added: Minister unveils plans for CPEC upgrade in Phase-II

DPF jumps 48pc to Rs148bn by FY24-end

Madrassah registration: President says ‘new law is unnecessary’

Captive power plants: Govt talking with IMF, others to avoid closure

MoEA concerned about slow work at DHP

Income Tax Ordinance 2001: Commissioner does not fall under definition of ‘person’: ATIR Islamabad

Pak-EU ties make significant strides since grant of GSP

Various areas: Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to boost cooperation

Read more stories