BEIJING: Geely and Baidu vowed to assist the management team of their electric vehicle venture to properly solve matters, including employees’ social warfare payments and compensations, a Geely statement on its Weibo account said.

The two shareholders of Ji Yue will ensure normal use, after-sales and maintenance services of users’ vehicles, the statement said.