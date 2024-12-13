AGL 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
AIRLINK 189.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.19%)
BOP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DFML 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
DGKC 106.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.41%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.57%)
FFBL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.99%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
KEL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.93%)
MLCF 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.56%)
NBP 72.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-3.3%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (4.96%)
PAEL 33.51 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.58%)
PIBTL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.84%)
PPL 204.10 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.09%)
PRL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.94%)
PTC 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.61%)
SEARL 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.39%)
TELE 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.33%)
TOMCL 36.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.13%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.38%)
TREET 24.52 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10%)
TRG 60.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
UNITY 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,100 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,958 Increased By 177.8 (0.47%)
KSE100 114,669 Increased By 488.8 (0.43%)
KSE30 35,966 Increased By 264.3 (0.74%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro area bond yields edge higher after ECB flags caution

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 02:06pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates but also said it remained vigilant about inflation.

It was the third day in a row that yields edged higher. Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose about 2 basis points (bps) to 2.21% on Friday, around its highest in more than two weeks.

Yields move inversely to prices. Euro zone markets swung on Thursday after the ECB cut rates by 25 bps to 3% and opened the door to further reductions, though analysts were split on the signals it gave on how fast it would lower borrowing costs.

ECB President Christine Lagarde cited “uncertainty… in abundance” when commenting on the rate cut decision but she also warned that domestic inflation remained uncomfortably high, and that victory over excessive price growth was not yet complete.

Markets now turn their focus to the US, where bets are that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next week but then take a patient approach towards further reductions.

Euro zone yields rise after better than expected data

Italy’s 10-year yield was higher by 1.7 bps? at 3.33%, and the gap between Italian and German bond yields narrowed 1 bp to 111.7 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was up close to 2 bps at 2.03%.

The yield gap between French government bonds and safe-haven German Bunds narrowed by 1 bp to 76 bps.

President Emmanuel Macron is expected name a new prime minister on Friday.

eurozone Euro bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Euro area bond yields edge higher after ECB flags caution

World Bank approves $240mn for WASH services in Karachi

Stocks stage comeback after initial selling at PSX

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Out of 2.32mn freelancers, only 38,000 hold bank accounts in Pakistan, PM Committee told

Pakistan’s LAAM Technologies raises $5.5mn seed funding

Israeli strike on Gaza post office kills 30 Palestinians

Sri Lanka says Adani port project to continue despite US charges

Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai

Read more stories