AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 192.30 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.52%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DFML 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.34%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.71%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
KEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.1%)
KOSM 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.62%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.77%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.44%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.68%)
PAEL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PIBTL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.18%)
PPL 197.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.43%)
PTC 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
SEARL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.69%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.53%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.67%)
TRG 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
UNITY 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 11,994 Decreased By -171.1 (-1.41%)
BR30 37,535 Decreased By -244.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 112,964 Decreased By -1216.9 (-1.07%)
KSE30 35,245 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.28%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Antony Blinken says he discussed Gaza ceasefire agreement with Turkiye top officials

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 01:55pm

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he discussed the imperative of Palestinian group Hamas’ saying ‘yes’ to the Gaza ceasefire agreement in his talks with Turkiye President and Foreign Minister.

“In my discussions with President Erdogan and with Minister Fidan we talked about the imperative of Hamas saying yes to the (Gaza) agreement that’s possible to finally help bring this to an end,” Blinken said, following his meeting with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

G7 to meet on Syria, government pledges ‘rule of law’

“We appreciate very much the role that Turkiye can play in using its voice with with Hamas, to try to bring this to conclusion.”

Gaza Antony Blinken Hamas Turkiye Israel Hamas conflict Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan

Comments

200 characters

Antony Blinken says he discussed Gaza ceasefire agreement with Turkiye top officials

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 declines over 1,200 points

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Population, economy: ICJ apprised of woeful climate change impacts

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories