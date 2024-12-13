AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 192.30 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.52%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DFML 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.34%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.71%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
KEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.1%)
KOSM 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.62%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.77%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.44%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.68%)
PAEL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PIBTL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.18%)
PPL 197.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.43%)
PTC 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
SEARL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.69%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.53%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.67%)
TRG 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
UNITY 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 11,994 Decreased By -171.1 (-1.41%)
BR30 37,535 Decreased By -244.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 112,964 Decreased By -1216.9 (-1.07%)
KSE30 35,245 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.28%)
Markets

China stocks slide as policy pledges fail to impress investors

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 12:27pm

SINGAPORE: Chinese stocks skidded toward their heaviest losses in three weeks on Friday, after a readout from a major economic policy meeting repeated pledges to issue debt, lower interest rates and support growth but offered nothing new to excite investors.

China stocks range-bound as investors eye economic meeting

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.49% at 3,409.87 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index slipped 1.82%, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong dropped 1.66% to 20,057.69.

  • If sustained, the drops would be the biggest since late-November. All three indexes remain on track to notch a weekly gain, since the outlook for policy support remains promising.

  • A state media readout of the annual agenda-setting Central Economic Work Conference renewed promises to increase the budget deficit and maintain economic growth. Earlier in the week, the Politburo said it would switch to an “appropriately loose” monetary policy stance.

  • “Both the Politburo and CEWC look more like a policy recap of the stimulus measures in the past months rather than a new supporting deal to the economy,” ANZ analysts said.

  • Financials were down nearly 2%, consumer staples dropped 2.2%, real estate down 2.8% and healthcare lost 1.9% and all suffered selling in Shanghai.

  • Developer Longfor was the top loser in Hong Kong, falling 6.3%. Other property shares fell along with consumer-sensitive stocks such as Budweiser Brewing APAC.

  • “Investors took profit as the anticipated meeting ended, so the correction is natural,” said Huang Yan, fund manager at Sanghai QiuYang Capital Co. He expects the Shanghai benchmark to get support around 3,400 points as the market awaits a likely US rate cut next week.

  • Thirty-year Chinese government bond yields fell below 2% for the first time in morning trade - a negative signal for long-term growth expectations - and the yuan dipped to 7.2762 per dollar.

