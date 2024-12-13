China, Egypt agree on need to promote peace in Middle East

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing agreed with Egypt that both nations should promote peace and negotiations to achieve stability in the Middle East, according to a media pool report.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Beijing on Friday.

G7 to meet on Syria, government pledges ‘rule of law’

He said both countries are deeply concerned about the current situation in Syria, and called for respect for the nation’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Wang also said both welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.