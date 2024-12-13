AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 192.30 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.52%)
BOP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.74%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
DCL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DFML 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-3.34%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.31%)
FFBL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (3.71%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
HUBC 121.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
KEL 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.1%)
KOSM 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.62%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-2.77%)
NBP 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-4.44%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (1.68%)
PAEL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.85%)
PIBTL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.18%)
PPL 197.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.24%)
PRL 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.43%)
PTC 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
SEARL 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.69%)
TELE 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.05%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.53%)
TREET 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.67%)
TRG 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
UNITY 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 11,994 Decreased By -171.1 (-1.41%)
BR30 37,535 Decreased By -244.9 (-0.65%)
KSE100 112,964 Decreased By -1216.9 (-1.07%)
KSE30 35,245 Decreased By -456.7 (-1.28%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China, Egypt agree on need to promote peace in Middle East

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 12:14pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing agreed with Egypt that both nations should promote peace and negotiations to achieve stability in the Middle East, according to a media pool report.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Beijing on Friday.

G7 to meet on Syria, government pledges ‘rule of law’

He said both countries are deeply concerned about the current situation in Syria, and called for respect for the nation’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Wang also said both welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

China Israel Syria Lebanon Middle East China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi Lebanon ceasefire deal

Comments

200 characters

China, Egypt agree on need to promote peace in Middle East

Profit-taking at PSX, KSE-100 declines over 1,200 points

May 9 riots: SC conditionally allows military courts to announce verdicts

Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

OGDCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Population, economy: ICJ apprised of woeful climate change impacts

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories