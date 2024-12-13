AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
Pakistan

Fazl lashes out at President over Madaras Bill

NNI Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

DI KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman accused the President’s House and the president of creating confusion unnecessarily by raising objection to a bill already approved by the parliament.

Talking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan, Maulana Fazl said that the registration of madrasas is being debated in politics. He said that the draft of bill was finalised during the previous government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif followed by its unanimous approval by both houses of the parliament.

He asked why the bill was not signed by the president after the approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment despite the fact the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took part in finalising the draft of the bill.

“What was the need for President Asif Ali Zardari to ask to alter the draft bill further. Were all state institutions not involved in finalising the draft at all stages?” he asked. Maulana Fazl said that why the people were now blaming them.

