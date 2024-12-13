AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
World Print 2024-12-13

Trump invites China’s Xi to inauguration, experts call it political theatre

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 06:29am

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and other foreign leaders to his inauguration next month in Washington, a Trump transition spokesperson said on Thursday, but experts said that Xi was not likely to attend.

Asked if Xi had responded, Karoline Leavitt told Fox News in an interview that was “to be determined”. She did not name the other world leaders who were also invited.

“This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors, too,” Leavitt added.

It would be unprecedented for a leader of China, a top US geopolitical rival, to attend a US presidential inauguration and China experts said it was highly unlikely that Xi would come to Washington.

“This is diplomatic theater, nothing more. Other heads of state, let alone Xi Jinping, haven’t attended US Presidential inaugurations,” said Scott Kennedy, a China specialist at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Trump, in remarks to CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, said his administration would be having “a lot of talks with China.”

“We have a good relationship with China. I have a surprising relationship. Now, when the COVID came in, I sort of cut it off. That was a step too far,” he said.

Donald Trump Xi Jinping

