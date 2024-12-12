AGL 40.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.3%)
World

Time magazine names President-elect Trump ‘Person of the Year’

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 08:31pm
This image courtesy of TIME/TIME Person of the Year obtained on December 12, 2024 shows the cover of TIME Magazine announcing US President-elect Donald Trump as the 2024 Person of the Year. Photo: AFP
This image courtesy of TIME/TIME Person of the Year obtained on December 12, 2024 shows the cover of TIME Magazine announcing US President-elect Donald Trump as the 2024 Person of the Year. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: Time magazine on Thursday named U.S. President-elect Donald Trump its “Person of the Year,” citing his deep impact on American politics and the country’s role in the world.

“For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America’s role in the world, Donald Trump is Time’s 2024 Person of the Year,” Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a letter to readers.

The news magazine had previously bestowed the “Person of the Year” title to Trump in 2016 after his first presidential election victory. It named Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “Person of the Year” in 2020 after they defeated Trump. Pop star Taylor Swift received the title last year.

The latest “Person of the Year” issue features a wide-ranging interview with Trump conducted on Nov. 25 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Donald Trump elected 47th US president in stunning comeback

In it, Trump sharply criticized Ukraine’s use of U.S.-supplied missiles deep into Russian territory. He also said he will have a “big discussion” about ending childhood vaccination programs with vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his nominee to run the Department of Health and Human Services, and his new administration could scrap some vaccines.

To commemorate the Time selection, Trump rang the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange, where he was joined by Kennedy, wife Melania, daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, Vice President-elect JD Vance and Scott Bessent, Trump’s pick for Treasury Secretary.

The bell-ringing signifies the start of the trading day at the world’s largest stock exchange and is considered an honor. It has historically been reserved for company executives celebrating an initial public offering or other major corporate milestones, but celebrities and politicians like Ronald Reagan, Nelson Mandela and Arnold Schwarzenegger have also rung it.

