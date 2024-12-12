Nortje ruled out of South Africa’s white ball series against Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje’s injury woes continued as he was ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, as well as the three One-Day Internationals, because of a left toe injury, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Nortje was sidelined from September 2023 for nine months after suffering a stress fracture, although recovered to play for South Africa in the T20 World Cup, where they reached the final in June.

The 31-year-old was initially ruled out of T20 win over Pakistan in Durban on Tuesday after injuring the toe in training ahead of the opening match of three-game series. Scans on Wednesday revealed a fracture and Nortje will now consult doctors to determine what treatment is needed, a statement said.

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as replacement for the remaining two T20 internationals in Pretoria on Friday and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.