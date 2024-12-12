AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
Sports

Nortje ruled out of South Africa's white ball series against Pakistan

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 03:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje’s injury woes continued as he was ruled out of the remainder of the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, as well as the three One-Day Internationals, because of a left toe injury, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday.

Nortje was sidelined from September 2023 for nine months after suffering a stress fracture, although recovered to play for South Africa in the T20 World Cup, where they reached the final in June.

The 31-year-old was initially ruled out of T20 win over Pakistan in Durban on Tuesday after injuring the toe in training ahead of the opening match of three-game series. Scans on Wednesday revealed a fracture and Nortje will now consult doctors to determine what treatment is needed, a statement said.

South Africa overpower Sri Lanka to sweep series

Uncapped all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem has been named as replacement for the remaining two T20 internationals in Pretoria on Friday and at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI

