AGL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 190.98 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.6%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
DCL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DFML 42.04 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.13%)
DGKC 108.39 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.44%)
FCCL 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.31%)
FFBL 90.22 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (10%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.96%)
HUMNL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
KEL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
KOSM 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.59%)
MLCF 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.97%)
NBP 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.8%)
OGDC 212.00 Increased By ▲ 7.15 (3.49%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.97%)
PIBTL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.39%)
PPL 201.04 Increased By ▲ 15.63 (8.43%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.71%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 117.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.77%)
TELE 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
TOMCL 35.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
TREET 22.29 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (10.02%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
UNITY 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.4%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (8.48%)
BR100 12,159 Increased By 386.9 (3.29%)
BR30 37,770 Increased By 1185.5 (3.24%)
KSE100 114,181 Increased By 3370.3 (3.04%)
KSE30 35,701 Increased By 1272.1 (3.69%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks edge up as traders await ECB

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 02:22pm

European stocks edged higher on Thursday, as investors braced for a rate cut from the European Central Bank and awaited hints on policy moves next year as the euro zone economy struggles with slowing growth and heightened political risks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0814 GMT, up for 10 of the past 11 sessions. Economically sensitive sectors such as oil & gas, auto and mining led morning gains.

The ECB is all but certain to cut rates again, with traders pricing in a 83% chance of a 25 bps reduction as euro zone inflation is nearly back at target and the economy is faltering.

European shares close up after US inflation data

Some analysts are also debating the possibility of a large 50 bps cut, with the odds of such a move at 16%. The ECB’s rate decision is due at 1315 GMT.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is expected to announce its rate decision at 0830 GMT, with recent market pricing pushing towards a larger 50 bps reduction, given weak Swiss inflation and the SNB’s aversion to a strengthening Swiss franc.

Among stocks, SThree Plc tumbled 35% after the British recruiter warned on the current financial year profit, citing tough hiring market conditions amid increased political and macro-economic uncertainty, particularly in Europe.

Swiss contract drugmaker Lonza rose 6.3% after it confirmed its full-year outlook.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 STOXX Europe 600 Index STOXX Europe 600

Comments

200 characters

European stocks edge up as traders await ECB

Court indicts Imran, Bushra in Toshakhana-II case

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb says Pakistan economy’s issues have been addressed

Oil little changed as demand weakness offsets sanctions-driven supply risks

Islamabad to become ‘model city’ for EVs: Tanveer

IGI Investments eyes 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms Limited

Haleon Pakistan plans to manufacture Centrum multivitamins

US announces first Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon under ceasefire deal

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Modernising power distribution infrastructure: $530m loan approved by ADB

Read more stories