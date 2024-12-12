AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

HOTA orders a hospital to stop kidney transplantation

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, the administrator of the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) has ordered Max Health Hospital to immediately stop kidney transplantation over failing to comply with the set regulations on organ transplantation.

The administrator has suspended all kidney transplant procedures at Max Health Hospital due to the hospital’s lack of adherence to the rules regarding the formation of Evaluation Committee. This suspension is deemed a serious violation of the HOTA Act of 2010, which clearly outlines the necessity of such committees to oversee transplant activities.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Sajid Hussain Shah, this suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The HOTA administrator had previously directed all 20 hospitals in Islamabad to establish Evaluation Committees by November 30. Max Health Hospital’s non-compliance with this directive has prompted immediate action to safeguard patient welfare and uphold medical integrity.

In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s directives, the HOTA administrator has initiated the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate irregularities within the transplantation process. This committee is tasked with examining the reported discrepancies and to compile a detailed report along with recommendations by December 13. The findings will serve as the basis for strict disciplinary measures against those found culpable.

The HOTA administrator had previously directed all 20 hospitals in Islamabad to establish Evaluation Committees by November 30.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Ministry of National Health Human Organ Transplant Authority HOTA kidney transplantation Max Health Hospital

Comments

200 characters

HOTA orders a hospital to stop kidney transplantation

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories