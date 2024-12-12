HOTA orders a hospital to stop kidney transplantation

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of the Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations, the administrator of the Human Organ Transplant Authority (HOTA) has ordered Max Health Hospital to immediately stop kidney transplantation over failing to comply with the set regulations on organ transplantation.

The administrator has suspended all kidney transplant procedures at Max Health Hospital due to the hospital’s lack of adherence to the rules regarding the formation of Evaluation Committee. This suspension is deemed a serious violation of the HOTA Act of 2010, which clearly outlines the necessity of such committees to oversee transplant activities.

According to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Sajid Hussain Shah, this suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The HOTA administrator had previously directed all 20 hospitals in Islamabad to establish Evaluation Committees by November 30. Max Health Hospital’s non-compliance with this directive has prompted immediate action to safeguard patient welfare and uphold medical integrity.

In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s directives, the HOTA administrator has initiated the formation of an inquiry committee to investigate irregularities within the transplantation process. This committee is tasked with examining the reported discrepancies and to compile a detailed report along with recommendations by December 13. The findings will serve as the basis for strict disciplinary measures against those found culpable.

