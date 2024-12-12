AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-12

CM’s Skilled Punjab Programme launched

Recorder Report Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:29am

LAHORE: Aligned with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s mission, the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) has launched a programme, CM’s Skilled Punjab Programme - International Placement, a visionary initiative aimed at opening global doors for Pakistan’s youth.

This groundbreaking programme will prepare young Pakistanis with the tools they need to excel abroad, strengthening both their futures and Pakistan’s economy.

In 2021, remittances contributed a significant 21% to Pakistan’s GDP, highlighting their vital role in the nation’s economy (Source: Asian Development Bank). Recognizing this, PSDF has identified the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, particularly Saudi Arabia, as a key market for placing Punjab’s youth. To support this vision, PSDF will provide skill development aligned with the specific demands of the international job market.

The initial phase of this programme will provide demand-driven skills training and secure international job placements for 10,000 youth individuals in GCC markets. Moreover, the programme will address high global demand for skilled labour in sectors such as healthcare, construction, hospitality, and retail. This 2-year programme will encourage remittance inflows and will support the overall economic growth of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Chairperson of the CM Task Force on Skills Development, Adnan Afzal Chattha, stated, “We have carefully identified specific trades in which Punjab’s youth will be trained to enhance their chances for international placement. This programme is designed to provide comprehensive training across sectors, significantly improving the likelihood of successful international employment for the trainees. Moreover, this increased interaction will facilitate the exchange of technical expertise and best practices, creating a more efficient flow of information and fostering innovation between countries.”

This programme aims not only to provide financial stability for the youth but also to alleviate the economic burden on the country by improving resource allocation. Additionally, by increasing the number of skilled workers employed abroad, Pakistan will benefit from the resulting remittances, which can contribute positively to the economy.

Ahmed Khan, CEO of PSDF, said, “This programme can improve Pakistan’s global reputation as a source of highly skilled talent, consequently, attracting further international collaboration and investment.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Punjab Skills Development Fund

Comments

200 characters

CM’s Skilled Punjab Programme launched

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories