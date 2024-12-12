AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-12

Nikkei reverses course to close tad higher

Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:59am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average erased losses to end marginally higher on Wednesday as investors bought back cheap stocks, while a key inflation report from the United States weighed on sentiment as it is likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s rate path.

The Nikkei ended 0.01% higher at 39,372.23, after falling as much as 0.65% earlier in the session.

The broader Topix rose 0.29% to 2,749.31.

“There were little market-moving cues today but investors bought back stocks when stocks fell to reasonable levels,” said Shuutarou Yasuda, a market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But gains were limited by caution for the outcome of the US consumer price report,” he said.

Japanese equities opened lower, tracking declines in Wall Street’s main indexes on Tuesday ahead of the November inflation data due on Wednesday - one of the last major reports ahead of the Fed’s Dec. 17-18 meeting.

Investors also awaited the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy decision due on Dec. 19.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has signalled readiness to hike rates again in the near term if the bank becomes more convinced that inflation will stay around 2%, backed by solid consumption and wage growth.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing rose 0.37% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei.

Chip-related heavyweights fell, with Advantest and Tokyo Electron losing 0.51% and 0.49%, respectively.

Chip-making device supplier Disco fell 3.65% to become the biggest percentage loser on the Nikkei.

Nikkei index Japan stocks Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Nikkei reverses course to close tad higher

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories