Uplift schemes: Centre, KP agree to expedite pace of work

PESHAWAR: Chairman of the Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Brigadier Muzaffar Ali Ranjha (R) called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Wednesday at the Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, discussed with him matters related to development projects under the Federal PSDP (Public Sector Development Program) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Additional Chief Secretaries Ikramullah Khan and Muhammad Abid Majeed, along with other relevant officials, were also present on the occasion.

It was agreed in the meeting to expedite the pace of work on development projects to ensure their timely completion.

The importance of improved coordination among relevant departments to resolve obstacles hindering the implementation of these projects was also emphasized. Necessary directives were issued to the concerned federal and provincial departments to take requisite steps in this regard.

The projects came under discussion included the Chitral-Shandur Road, Peshawar Northern Bypass, CRBC (Chashma Right Bank Canal), Hangu Road, and other key initiatives.

The Chief Minister stated that the completion of projects initiated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Federal PSDP is crucial as they are significant for public welfare. He assured that the provincial government will fulfil its responsibilities to ensure their timely completion.

He underlined the importance of the CRBC Lift Canal project, stating that it is not only vital for the province but also essential for the country’s food security. He urged the federal government to play its part in implementing this project.

