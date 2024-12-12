AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-12

Ukraine hits Russian border regions, sets oil depot ablaze

AFP Published 12 Dec, 2024 06:01am

KYIV: Ukraine attacked Russian border regions with missiles and drones early Wednesday, sparking a fire at an oil depot and damaging an “industrial facility”, officials said. Two separate attacks targeted Russia’s southern Rostov region and western Bryansk region, both of which have been hit by cross-border Ukrainian fire throughout Moscow’s nearly three-year invasion.

Videos purportedly taken in the Bryansk region showed a distant fireball illuminating the night sky over an urban area, while air raid sirens could be heard in footage from the southern Rostov region. Kyiv said it struck an oil depot being used to “supply the Russian occupation army” in the Bryansk region, while the governor of Russia’s Rostov region said a Ukrainian missile attack damaged an “industrial enterprise” in the port city of Taganrog.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed “tangible blows against Russian targets last night” that he said would help bring the war to an end.

Volodymyr Zelensky Russian border Ukrainian fire

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine hits Russian border regions, sets oil depot ablaze

Load management: Nepra directs NTDC, KE to employ real-time systems

ADB projects GDP growth at 3pc, inflation at 10pc

PM reaffirms commitment to implement reforms

150MW renewable energy projects: Nepra concludes hearing of KE’s Bid Evaluation Report

CAD declined 79pc in 2MFY25, NA told

ADB trims developing Asia’s growth forecast, flags US policy risks

Germany advocates peaceful Syria transition

Assad’s fall shows Russian military limited by Ukraine offensive

NFC award: govt official says IMF has attached no conditions

APTMA urges FBR to revisit new customs system

Read more stories