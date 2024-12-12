Ukraine hits Russian border regions, sets oil depot ablaze

KYIV: Ukraine attacked Russian border regions with missiles and drones early Wednesday, sparking a fire at an oil depot and damaging an “industrial facility”, officials said. Two separate attacks targeted Russia’s southern Rostov region and western Bryansk region, both of which have been hit by cross-border Ukrainian fire throughout Moscow’s nearly three-year invasion.

Videos purportedly taken in the Bryansk region showed a distant fireball illuminating the night sky over an urban area, while air raid sirens could be heard in footage from the southern Rostov region. Kyiv said it struck an oil depot being used to “supply the Russian occupation army” in the Bryansk region, while the governor of Russia’s Rostov region said a Ukrainian missile attack damaged an “industrial enterprise” in the port city of Taganrog.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed “tangible blows against Russian targets last night” that he said would help bring the war to an end.