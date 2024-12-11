AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Life & Style

Rare Roman coin sells for 1.98 mn euros at auction

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 03:56pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

GENEVA: A rare Roman coin featuring the portrait of Brutus, the assassin of statesman Julius Caesar, sold Monday at a Geneva auction for 1.98 million euros, according to organiser Numismatica Genevensis.

The historic item was purchased by a “European collector following intense bidding among eight online bidders” for more than 1.83 million Swiss francs ($2.09 million), the dealer said in a statement.

The coin was originally priced at more than 800,000 euros.

Weighing eight grams and similar in size to a euro, it is “a piece of history” marking the last chapters of the Roman Republic, Frank Baldacci, director of Numismatica Genevensis told AFP ahead of the sale.

The coin was minted in 43-42 BC by Brutus and his supporters who murdered Julius Caesar in March 44 BC, Baldacci explained.

It features the profile of Brutus surrounded by laurel wreath on the front and has war symbols on the reverse to celebrate his military victories.

The wreath in particular is a sign of “someone who wants to promote himself as emperor”, Baldacci said, adding its circulation offered “propaganda value” for Brutus.

It is one of only 17 known artefacts of its kind, the auction house said.

It resurfaced in the 1950s, published in a private collector’s catalogue and later appeared in a 2006 auction in Zurich where it was sold to another private collector for 360,000 Swiss francs.

