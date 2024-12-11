AGL 40.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 186.99 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (5.01%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.54 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
FCCL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
FFBL 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.98%)
HUBC 119.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.11%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.8%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
MLCF 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.49%)
NBP 73.97 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.57%)
OGDC 205.50 Increased By ▲ 11.74 (6.06%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.17%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.50 Increased By ▲ 11.43 (6.57%)
PRL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
PTC 27.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.82%)
SEARL 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.29%)
TOMCL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.85%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 37.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,773 Increased By 249.7 (2.17%)
BR30 36,595 Increased By 1045.2 (2.94%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN General Assembly to vote on ‘unconditional’ ceasefire in Gaza

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 01:13pm

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly will vote Wednesday on a draft resolution that seeks an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a symbolic gesture after the US previously vetoed a similar action in the UN Security Council.

In addition to calling for “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire,” the draft resolution seeks “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages,” an accommodation of the United States and other staunch allies of Israel.

The resolution, which is non-binding, also demands “immediate access” to widespread humanitarian aid for the citizens of Gaza, who have been subjected to more than a year of war with Israel, especially in the besieged north of the territory.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 44,786 people, mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry that is considered reliable by the UN.

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 31 Palestinians in Gaza

‘Bleeding heart of Palestine’

“Gaza today is the bleeding heart of Palestine,” Palestinian UN ambassador Riyad Mansour said last week during the Assembly’s first debate on the resolution.

“The images of our children burning in tents, with no food in their bellies and no hopes and no horizon for the future, and after having endured pain and loss for more than a year, should haunt the conscience of the world and prompt action to end this nightmare,” he continued, calling for an end to the “impunity.’

Israel, meanwhile, has denounced the draft resolution ahead of the vote.

“If you truly want peace, it begins with dismantling this infrastructure of hate and the glorification of terror,” Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon said, in reference to humanitarian agency UNRWA, whose employees were accused by Israel of assisting with the October 7 attacks.

The draft resolution seeks to address “the need for accountability” by asking UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present “proposals on how the United Nations could help to advance accountability.”

UN says Israel bombardment of Syria ‘must stop’

An earlier draft seen by AFP aimed to establish an international mechanism to help investigate and prosecute those who are responsible for violating international law against the Palestinians. But that language was not included in the draft resolution that will be put to a vote.

A second draft resolution up for a vote on Wednesday will call on Israel to respect the mandate of UNRWA and allow it to continue its “safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance” operations, after Israel voted to ban it.

The ban, which is due to take effect on January 28, sparked global condemnation, including from key Israeli backer the United States.

Israel UN MENA Gaza Gaza Strip Israeli soldiers Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Gaza hospital Israel Gaza war Gaza hostage Gaza genocide Gaza ceasfire

Comments

200 characters

UN General Assembly to vote on ‘unconditional’ ceasefire in Gaza

ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Banking sector’s ADR climbs to nearly 48% as of Nov 29

MCB Bank appoints Nauman Chughtai as President & CEO

China plans $1bn medical city in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,100 in Pakistan

8 baggasse-fired IPPs: Settlement deals okayed by Cabinet

Read more stories