AGL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
AIRLINK 184.00 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (3.33%)
BOP 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.31%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.55%)
DGKC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.97%)
FCCL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
FFBL 82.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.44%)
FFL 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.06%)
HUBC 119.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.24%)
HUMNL 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.57%)
KOSM 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.61%)
MLCF 49.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.12%)
NBP 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.92%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (3.48%)
PAEL 33.52 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.26%)
PIBTL 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.25%)
PPL 179.89 Increased By ▲ 5.82 (3.34%)
PRL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.45%)
PTC 27.16 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (7.48%)
SEARL 125.75 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.63%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.44%)
TOMCL 35.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
TPLP 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TREET 19.61 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (6.46%)
TRG 60.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
UNITY 38.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,735 Increased By 211.9 (1.84%)
BR30 36,304 Increased By 753.8 (2.12%)
KSE100 110,800 Increased By 1903 (1.75%)
KSE30 34,403 Increased By 594.5 (1.76%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks fall, currencies tepid ahead of US inflation print

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most Asian equities were under pressure on Wednesday, while currencies traded largely steady, as investors awaited further policy cues from China and the crucial U.S. inflation data to gain insights into the central bank’s rate-cut trajectory.

Equities in Malaysia declined 0.4% while those in Singapore and the Philippines fell 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Investors await more detailed measures from China from the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) this week, after the world’s second-largest economy pledged to boost consumption and ease its monetary policy.

“Should the Chinese authority uplift optimism over economic growth and incoming stimulus, I think it could boost Chinese equities and Chinese yuan in the near term,” said Poon Panichpibool, a markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

“With stronger Chinese yuan, it is possible to see some positive effect towards other EM Asia FXs as well.”

The Chinese yuan was largely unchanged, while stocks climbed 0.2%.

Data on Tuesday signalled that exports from China slowed sharply and imports unexpectedly shrank in November, pointing towards economic weakness in the region’s top trading partner amid threats of fresh U.S. tariffs.

Currencies were largely muted, while the Philippines peso and the Indonesian rupiah declined 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Attention is also on the U.S. inflation report, due later in the day, which will offer insights into the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path ahead of its policy meeting this month.

Asia stocks slugged by South Korea turmoil, China disinflation

An in-line inflation reading is unlikely to move the market significantly, but if headline and core inflation exceed expectations, it would be negative for emerging market currencies, according to Krung Thai Bank’s Panichpibool.

In Asia, shares in South Korea rose 0.7%, aiming to extend their gains for a second consecutive day, after both stocks and the won came under pressure due to political uncertainty following the failed impeachment attempt on President against President Yoon Suk Yeol. The won edged 0.1% higher on Wednesday.

“We expect short-term pressures on KRW (the won) to remain,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

The Taiwanese dollar weakened 0.2% while shares retreated 0.6%.

Investors maintained a cautious stance after Taiwan’s defence ministry reported a spike in Chinese military activity around the island, including 53 military aircraft, with the country on high alert over Beijing’s latest pressure campaign.

asian stocks asian shares Asian stock markets

Comments

200 characters

Asian stocks fall, currencies tepid ahead of US inflation print

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

Read more stories