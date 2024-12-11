AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 177.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.33%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
CNERGY 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.31%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.64%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.04%)
FCCL 39.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
FFBL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.36%)
FFL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
HUBC 119.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.79%)
KEL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.58%)
KOSM 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.49%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.83%)
NBP 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 195.00 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.71%)
PIBTL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.5%)
PPL 176.41 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.34%)
PRL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.73%)
PTC 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SEARL 124.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.13%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
TOMCL 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
TPLP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.55%)
TREET 18.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.47%)
TRG 60.68 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.41%)
BR100 11,647 Increased By 124.4 (1.08%)
BR30 35,875 Increased By 325.1 (0.91%)
KSE100 110,104 Increased By 1207.7 (1.11%)
KSE30 34,248 Increased By 439.7 (1.3%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-11

US sanctions Chinese cybersecurity firm

Published 11 Dec, 2024

WASHINGTON: The US slapped sanctions on a Chinese cybersecurity company and one of its employees Tuesday, accusing it of compromising more than 80,000 firewalls in a 2020 attack.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that it had sanctioned Sichuan Silence Information Technology Company and an employee named Guan Tianfeng over the April 2020 attack, which targeted firewalls around the world, including US critical infrastructure. Over a three-day period, Guan exploited a vulnerability in a firewall product and proceeded to deploy malware against some 81,000 businesses around the world with the aim of stealing data, including usernames and passwords, while also attempting to infect the computers with ransomware, according to the Treasury Department.

More than 23,000 firewalls were in the United States, of which 36 were protecting "critical infrastructure companies' systems," the Treasury said.

"Today's action underscores our commitment to exposing these malicious cyber activities ... and to holding the actors behind them accountable for their schemes," Bradley Smith, Treasury acting undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The Treasury, he said, "will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt attempts by malicious cyber actors to undermine our critical infrastructure."

Alongside the sanctions, the Department of Justice has also unsealed an indictment against Guan and announced a reward of up to $10 million for information about the employee or company, according to the Treasury Department.

