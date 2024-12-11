700 Pakistani families living in Syria: NDMA directed to arrange special flights from Beirut

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to arrange special flights to bring Pakistanis home from Beirut, a parliamentary committee was informed by the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

There are more than 700 Pakistani families living in Syria, and the Pakistan embassy staff in Damascus is in contact with them, it was informed.

The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs met Tuesday with Senator Irfan Siddiqui in the chair, and was given detailed briefing by Secretary Foreign Affairs Amna Baloch on the critical situation in Syria.

Officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs that urgent measures are being taken for the immediate evacuation of Pakistanis trapped in Syria.

Out of the 180 pilgrims evacuated, 170 have been allowed to leave Syria for Lebanon.

Since Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s contact with his Lebanese counterpart, the Lebanese government has been providing visas to Pakistanis at the border.

Deputy Minister Ishaq Dar has spoken to the Turkish foreign minister about the security of the Pakistanis.

The committee urged the government as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide Pakistanis with necessary facilities.

The chairman committee acknowledged the efforts of the prime minister along with the Foreign Ministry on evacuation of Pakistanis.

The meeting deliberated upon the condemnation of Israel's recent legislation targeting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), and measures taken to facilitate visa processes for Pakistanis in key countries such as the UAE, Qatar, and Turkey.

The ministry asserted that the law, which seeks to restrict UNRWA’s presence in Jerusalem, violates multiple UN resolutions, including General Assembly Resolutions 302 and 194, which recognise the agency’s role and the Palestinian refugees’ right of return. The committee joined the global chorus condemning Israel’s actions, reiterating its unwavering support for Palestinian rights and UNRWA’s mission.

The committee also received updates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the efforts to streamline visa processes for Pakistanis seeking employment and travel opportunities abroad.

A key agenda item was the ministry’s response to the US House Resolution 901, which expressed support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan.

The resolution, passed in June 2024, drew criticism from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its lack of understanding of Pakistan’s political dynamics. In response, Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington circulated a counter-resolution adopted by Pakistan’s National Assembly, which rejected the US stance, calling it based on “unsubstantiated allegations”.

The Foreign Office reaffirmed its position that the US should focus on strengthening bilateral ties and supporting Pakistan’s ongoing democratic reforms rather than issuing “unconstructive resolutions”. The ministry also highlighted its efforts to engage the US Congress in a more balanced and informed discussion on Pakistan's democratic progress and human rights advancements.

