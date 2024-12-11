Chinese team discusses investment, tech transfer with Sindh minister

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah meets a delegation of Chinese investors at his office on Tuesday, in which detailed discussions were held regarding matters of mutual interest, investment and transfer of technology.

The minister, while giving a detailed briefing to the Chinese delegation regarding investment in the energy sector, said that there are attractive opportunities for foreign and domestic investors in the energy sector. Profitable investments can be made in the Thar Coal Field and alternative energy sector, for which the Sindh government will provide all possible cooperation, assistance in documentation and all facilities regarding land.

Nasir Shah briefing the Chinese delegation about the Thar Coal Field, it was informed that there are 185 billion tons of coal reserves in Sindh province. The Thar Coal Field is located at a distance of 395 kilometres from Karachi, covering an area of 9100 kilometres and 175 billion tons of reserves are present in this field.

The meeting was further informed that there are 12 blocks in the Thar Coal Field that are under development, with an area of 1235 square kilometres, each block has 2 to 5 tons of coal reserves. Each block has the capacity to generate 4 to 5 thousand megawatts of electricity for 30 years.

The minister said on this occasion that there are strong ties between the Chinese and Pakistani governments and people. He offered the Chinese delegation that if manufacturing of solar panels is done in Sindh the government will fully support the investors. There are ample opportunities in the solar sector. Chinese investors expressed interest in investing in various fields of the energy sector.

The Chinese delegation included Wang Xin of Wind Power, Xo Zhingang of Solar Energy Companies and other investors.

Secretary Energy Musaddiq Ahmed Khan, MD Thar Coal Energy Board Tariq Ali Shah, DG Coal Mines Naseem Al-Ghani Sahto, COO Sindh Energy Holding Company Tufail Ahmed Khoso and others were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024