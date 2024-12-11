Accord signed to implement PITB’s PayZen initiative

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society (PCHS) have signed an agreement to implement PITB’s PayZen initiative.

The initiative aims to digitize and streamline payment processes within the society, ensuring enhanced efficiency, transparency, and security, said PITB on Tuesday. The agreement was signed by PITB Joint Director Syed Ijlal Hussain and PCHS Treasurer Mahar Muhammad Ishaq in the presence of PITB Senior Program Manager (SPM) Irfan Tahir, Joint Director (JD) Mudassir Paracha and Programme Officer Omer Akhtar.

Under this agreement, PayZen will serve as the primary interface for all types of payments within the Punjab Cooperative Housing Society. The platform is expected to improve administrative processes and offer stakeholders more accessible and transparent payment mechanisms.

