High profile Chinese delegation visits TDAP

Published 11 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: A high profile international Chinese delegation on Tuesday visited Trade Development of Pakistan (TDAP). The delegation comprised 16 members from various different sectors like Agriculture, Solar Energy, Fertilizers and Transport.

The visit is aimed at exploring potential areas of investment and to further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries.

Representatives from Shandong Nongda Fertilizer Technology Co Ltd, Shandong Hengyi Datong Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Co Ltd, Shandong Industrial Equipment Installation Group Co Ltd, Shandong Pengzhou Plastic Industry Co Ltd, Shandong Pengzhou Hancheng New Energy Technology Co Ltd, Shandong Youhuo Network Technology, Shandong Qianse Board Polymer Materials Co Ltd, Zhongludong (Shandong) Agricultural Technology Development Co Ltd, Shandong Juesheng New Energy Technology Co Ltd, Shandong Longguang Tianxu Solar Energy Co Ltd, Liangshan Fuqiang Sheng Freight Service Co Ltd, and Shan dong Zhongling Vehicle Manufacturing Co Ltd visited TDAP. Chief Executive Zubair Motiwala and Secretary Sheryar Taj welcomed the Chinese delegation.

