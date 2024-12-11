AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 177.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.54%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.89%)
DCL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
DGKC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.51%)
FCCL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
FFBL 81.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.19%)
HUBC 120.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.64%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.41%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.74%)
MLCF 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
NBP 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.54%)
OGDC 194.12 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.19%)
PAEL 32.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.37%)
PIBTL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.53%)
PRL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
PTC 25.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 126.35 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.11%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.97%)
TOMCL 35.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.4%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
BR100 11,523 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 35,550 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 109,990 Increased By 1093.1 (1%)
KSE30 34,224 Increased By 415.3 (1.23%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-11

Iran’s power undiminished after Assad’s fall: Guards commander

Reuters Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

TEHRAN: The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic had not been weakened following the fall of its ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria, Iranian media reported.

“We have not been weakened and Iran’s power has not diminished,” Hossein Salami was quoted as telling members of parliament in a closed session.

Iran and Russia had propped up Assad’s rule since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011 with military support, men and airpower. Tehran deployed its Revolutionary Guards to Syria to keep its ally in power to maintain Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance” to Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

Assad’s exit has eroded Tehran’s ability to project power and sustain its network of militia groups across the region, particularly to its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon, which agreed a ceasefire with Israel last month.

Bashar al Assad Hossein Salami

Comments

200 characters

Iran’s power undiminished after Assad’s fall: Guards commander

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories